Charles-Andreas Brym scored his first goal for Almere City, while Derek Cornelius saw red in Ligue 1 action and Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich kept on winning in the Bundesliga. Here's a look at Canadians in Europe over the weekend.

Charles-Andreas Brym, Almere City - Charles-Andreas Brym opened his Eredivisie account for the season over the weekend with Almere City's trip to Rotterdam and and a visit to Feyenoord. The match would be the final one in charge for interim manager Pascal Bosschaart with Manchester United and Arsenal legend Robin van Persie officially appointed Feyenoord manager on Monday. The Black Sheep got the scoring underway early thanks to the 26-year-old Brym. The visitors took advantage of some lax play out from the back from Feyenoord. Left-back Quilindschy Hartman was too leisurely in receiving a pass from goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther and found himself dispossessed by Thom Haye, who found the streaking Ruben Providence down the left. Providence sent the ball into a crowded front of the net where Brym deftly redirected it with a back heel to make it 1-0 in the sixth minute. It was Brym's first goal with the Black Sheep in his sixth match following a January move from Sparta Rotterdam to go along with a pair of assists. For his career, the goal was Brym's fifth in the Eredivisie. Brym would eventually come off in the 78th, replaced by Adi Nalic. Almere City would hold their advantage until a little after the half-hour mark when the hosts equalized with a fine team move as Julian Carranza slotted home in the 33rd after a pass from Givairo Read. The Black Sheep appealed for an offside call, but Read was quite clearly played onside by Ricardo Visus. Just as it appeared that a draw was on the cards, the hosts would break the visitors' hearts in stoppage time. Only minutes after Providence rang a free kick off of the post, Read lofted a fine cross on the left for David Hancko. The Slovakia left-back one-timed his shot with his left foot to beat Nordin Bakker and claim all three points. Following up on their midweek victory over Milan to advance to the Round of 16 in the Champions League and a date with Inter, Feyenoord remained third in the table with the win on 43 points, ahead of both AZ and Utrecht on superior goal difference. The loss kept Almere City pinned to the bottom of the table on 14 points.

Derek Cornelius, Marseille and Theo Bair, Auxerre - Two Canada players faced off in Ligue 1 action on Saturday with the evening going much better for one than the other. Theo Bair and Auxerre played host to Marseille and Derek Cornelius and it was the former Vancouver Whitecaps man who would make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Winless in 10 matches, Auxerre would give the home fans something to celebrate in the 34th thanks to an incredible individual effort from Gaetan Perrin. Taking a deep cross on the right from Cote D'Ivoire midfielder Hamed Traore, on loan from Bournemouth, Perrin cut inside and unleashed a fine volley to beat Geronimo Rulli to make it 1-0. Only four minutes later, Ajax, Ont.'s Cornelius would find his name in the book. Taking down the oncoming Elisha Owusu, Cornelius was shown a yellow in the 38th. That would become a key moment in the second half. In the 51st, Roberto De Zerbi's side thought they were level. Luis Henrique squared for Amine Gouiri for a tap-in at the far post, but VAR would intercede and rule it off for an offside in the build-up. In the 63rd, Traore streaked down the left and was bundled into by Cornelius who attempted to break up a pass. The referee immediately reached into his pocket to produce a second yellow and send him off. It was a clumsy challenge from Cornelius and despite his protests, the booking was a fair one. It was the second sending off on the season for Cornelius. The hosts would make their numerical advantage count. In the 75th, Kevin Danois split a very high Marseille backline with a through ball near midfield to allow Lassine Sinayoko, who had come on in the 60th for Bair, streaking in alone on Rulli. Rulli came out to challenge and was ruled to have fouled Sinayako just inside the area with the referee pointing to the spot. Captain Jubal stepped up to take and sent Rulli the wrong way to make it 2-0. Jubal would complete a brace in stoppage with a glancing header from a Clement Akpa corner to wrap up the three points at 3-0. The victory lifted Auxerre into 11th on 28 points. The win was the club's first since a season-best three-game winning streak that ended on Christmas Eve. With Nice's 2-0 victory over Montpellier, Marseille's cushion in second place is down to three points. They sit 13 points adrift of undefeated leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - Fresh off of breaking Celtic's hearts in the Champions League midweek, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich returned to league action with a 4-0 thrashing of third-place Eintracht at the Allianz Arena. But let's go back to that Champions League game first. In the first leg against the Scottish Premiership leaders at Parkhead, Bayern played down to their opponents, leaving everything still to play for in the second leg. Two early second half goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane gave Bayern what should have been a comfortable 2-0 lead before Daizen Maeda scored in the 79th to give the Bhoys a lifeline headed into the second leg. Back in Munich, Celtic once again dogged their hosts at every turn and were finally rewarded for it in the 63rd when former Bayern second-team winger Nicolas Kuhn opened the scoring to bring the tie level on aggregate at 2-2 and send the travelling fans into delerium. Just as it looked as if the match was headed into extra time, it was Davies who stuck the dagger into Celtic's hopes. Deep into stoppage, Olise's cross was met by a diving header from Leon Goretzka that forced Kasper Schmeichel into a 10-bell save, but the Premier League-winning goalkeeper was only able to parry it away where it found an unmarked Davies to bundle over the line to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate. Back in league action, a big second half allowed for Bayern to maintain their eight-point lead atop the table on Bayern Leverkusen. After Olise opened the scoring in first-half stoppage, Vincent Kompany's side got second-half goals from Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry to ease to victory. Davies came on as a second-half substitute for Ito in the 63rd. In his 28 minutes of action, Davies recorded 33 touches, made four tackles and one interception and completed 24 of 28 pass attempts (.857).