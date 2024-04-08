Jonathan David and Theo Bair kept scoring, while it was another disappointment for Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich.

Here's a look at Canadians in Europe this weekend.

Jonathan David, Lille - Opening up the weekend's Ligue 1 action on Friday, Lille got done what they needed to in a visit from Marseille. Once again, Jonathan David was central to Les Dogues' attack. Things did not get off to a flying start with a mostly pedestrian first 45 minutes that saw chances come at a premium. Nabil Bentaleb missed from distance in LOSC's best chance of the half before Luis Henrique squandered Marseille's best opportunity with a tame shot on goal just before the break. Nearly 10 minutes after the restart, Lille found a breakthrough from the spot. In the 54th, David was taken down in the area by Samuel Gigot and the referee awarded a penalty. David stepped up to take it himself and sent Pau Lopez the wrong way with a low shot inside the post to make it 1-0. The goal was David's 16th Ligue 1 marker of the season, putting him second in the league behind only Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé's 24. It was also only David's second converted penalty in Ligue 1 play this season. Ten of David's 24 league goals last season were from the spot. The hosts got a second in the 71st. Bentaleb pounced on a turnover near midfield and fed a pass into Remy Cabella on the edge of the area. Cabella then sent in a beautiful curling effort to beat Lopez to make it 2-0. Marseille received a boost 10 minutes later and got on the board through an Ismaily own goal. But substitute Gabriel Gudmundsson put the game out of reach in the 84th and earn Les Dogues a 3-1 win victory. The win took LOSC to 49 points on the season, five clear of Nice, and puts them in firm control of the final Champions League place.

--

Theo Bair, Motherwell - Motherwell picked up all three points in a thrilling encounter over Dundee on Saturday, coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 on a stoppage-time winner from Moses Ebiye and a goal from Ottawa's Theo Bair, who made up for an earlier penalty miss. The victory keeps Motherwell's hopes of finishing in the top six alive heading into their final match of the season's first phase. After the 32-game mark, the Scottish Premiership's 12 teams split into two groups of six and the final five matches of the season are played against the teams in the same group. After the split, teams cannot move in the table, meaning that it's possible for a team to finish the season in seventh place with more points than a team ahead of them. In order for the Steelmen to finish in the top-six, they're going to need some help. But back to Saturday's game - the hosts opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Luke McCowan's cross eventually found the head of Jordan McGee to make it 1-0, which would be the halftime scoreline. In the 70th, the hosts grabbed a second, this time through a McCowan Olimpico, and seemed to be cruising. Motherwell were handed a lifeline through VAR when the referee spotted a Joe Shaughnessy handball in the area in the 79th. Bair stepped up to take and his low drive was stopped by a diving Jon McCracken, but Georgie Gent was the fastest to the rebound and scored from a sharp angle. Only two minutes later, the match was level and it was Bair atoning for his earlier miss and he did so in style. Latching onto a deep ball, Bair twice turned Aaron Donnelly inside out before doing the same to McCracken and scoring on the open net. The goal was Bair's 13th on the season, making him the Premiership's joint-fourth top scorer this season. Improbably, the Steelmen wrapped up the victory in the third minute of stoppage. Jack Vale sent a cross towards the far post and Ebiye, a Nigerian winger making his Steelmen debut, poked home to snatch the three points. Motherwell's path to the top six now is difficult, but not impossible. To get there, they will need to beat Hibernian and have Dundee drop its final two games, to Rangers and Aberdeen.

--

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - Bayern's hopes of an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title were slim heading into Saturday, but by the time the match with midtable Heidenheim was over, they were all but gone. Thomas Tuchel's team blew a comfortable 2-0 halftime lead and slumped to a 3-2 defeat. The visitors opened the scoring in the 38th through - who else? - Harry Kane. Serge Gnabry lifted a ball over the backline for Kane to shoot home from close range for his league-leading 32nd goal of the season. Just before the half, Bayern would grab another. Alphonso Davies looped a picture-perfect cross to the front of the goal for Gnabry to head home to make it 2-0 in the 45th. The assist was Davies' fifth on the season, matching his total from last campaign. The hosts would manage to pull level in a two-minute span just five minutes into the second half. From a goal kick, indecision from Dayot Upamecano allowed for Kevin Sessa to slip in on Sven Ulreich and beat him low to make it 2-1 in the 50th. Almost straight from the restart, Jan-Niklas Beste spotted an unmarked Tim Kleindienst with a deep cross to the far post for the Heidenheim No. 10 to poke home and level matters. Shell-shocked, things would get worse for Bayern in the 79th when Kleindienst would complete his brace, finishing off a fine team move and earning the unlikely victory. Coupled with Bayer Leverkusen's 1-0 win over Union Berlin, the loss put Bayern 16 points adrift of Xabi Alonso's side with only six matches left to play. Should Leverkusen defeat Werder Bremen at home next weekend, they would wrap up their first ever Bundesliga crown.