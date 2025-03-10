Theo Bair starred in an Auxerre win. Meanwhile, Jonathan David led Lille to victory and Niko Sigur helped Hajduk Split jump atop the table in Croatia.

Here's a look at Canadians in Europe over the weekend.

Theo Bair, Auxerre

When Auxerre bought Theo Bair in the summer, he was coming off of his best ever club season - a 15-goal campaign at Motherwell. Coming up from Ligue 2, Auxerre was looking for a poacher to ensure that the club wouldn't find themselves in a relegation battle come the spring. While it's still only March, the team has built itself a comfortable cushion above the drop zone, but Bair still hasn't shown the nose for goal he did in Scotland. This past Sunday, though, he gave a taste of what made Auxerre bring him to France in the first place. The match against Reims was an important one and a potential six-pointer between a pair of teams looking to stay above the fray. Auxerre entered the match six points clear of their hosts. It was Auxerre who struck first and it was through Ottawa's Bair. In the 15th minute, Gaetan Perrin swung in a corner just outside of the six-yard box. Bair jumped over two defenders and connected with a free header that Yehvann Diouf was powerless to stop to make it 1-0. The goal was Bair's second Ligue 1 goal on the season and first since an Oct. 5 game against Saint-Etienne. Judging by his boisterous celebration in front of the travelling supporters, the goal meant a lot to Bair. While the goal was enough to earn the three points for Auxerre, they weren't finished scoring. Just under 10 minutes after Bair had scored, the Vancouver Whitecaps youth product was again the thorn in the side of Reims. Streaking down the left with a step on his marker, Bair sent in a low drive at Diouf, who could only parry into the path of Hamad Traore, on loan from Bournemouth, to slot into an empty net to make it 2-0 in the 24th. Though Bair didn't get an assist on the scoresheet, he did everything to create the goal. Bair's afternoon would end in the 74th, coming out for Lassine Sinayoko. Auxerre would hold on for the 2-0 win and move into 11th, nine clear of Reims in 17th and 10 above the relegation zone.

Jonathan David, Lille

Looking at the fixture on the calendar, Lille probably wasn't envisioning a struggle against the team firmly planted at the bottom of the table on Saturday, but that's just what they got in a visit from Montpellier. While Les Dogues enjoyed 76 per cent possession and 904 touches to Montpellier's 383, the only difference between the two sides was an early second-half goal from Ottawa's Jonathan David. In the final year of his contract and now free to agree to terms with another team abroad for next season, David's focus remains on keeping LOSC in the Champions League hunt and he did that yet again at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Ahead of Wednesday's second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund, tied 1-1 on aggregate, you could perhaps understand Lille coming out a little flat against La Paillade, but it doesn't make it any more excusable. Les Dogues find themselves in a fight for a Champions League spot and every point will matter come the end of May. Taking your eye off the ball for 45 minutes in March might be all it takes to miss out on Europe's premier club competition next season. In the 16th, David thought he was going to get the hosts on the board. Taking a pass from Hákon Arnar Haraldsson at the penalty spot with his back to goal, David did well to shake off his marker. He turned to fire, but a deflection sent his effort harmlessly wide. After what ended up being a frustrating remainder of the first 45, the hosts struck quickly after the break. From a Thomas Meunier corner, the ball fell for Ismaily, who sent a right-footed ball towards goal. There wasn't much on the effort, but it was quickly deflected by David past a stationary Benjamin Lecomte to make it 1-0 in the 50th. The goal was David's 14th league goal on the season and 22 across all competitions. David is now four goals behind his total of 26 in both of the past two seasons. Lille would hold on for an important 1-0 win. With Monaco held by Toulouse, Les Dogues moved level on points with Monaco for the final Champions League place. Monaco maintains a superior +4 goal differential over LOSC.

Niko Sigur, Hajduk Split

As Hajduk Split looks for its first Hrvatska NL title in two decades, the team was handed a big opening in its pursuit of a championship on Friday. Entering Matchday 25 level on points atop the table with the Whites, Rijeka was held to a 1-1 draw by Sibenik. Entering Sunday's home date with Gorica, Hajduk knew a victory would put them in first place. The hosts got on the board in the 21st thanks in no small part to fine work from Niko Sigur. Forcing a turnover at midfield, the 21-year-old Burnaby, BC native sprung forward and ran at the defence. Drawing in the left back with a fine feint, Sigur dished off into the path of Jan Mlakar, who slotted past Ivan Banic to make it 1-0. The helper was Sigur's first assist on the season to go along with a trio of goals. The match would remain on the 1-0 scoreline until the 68th, despite two disallowed goals for Gorica upon VAR intervention, when Hajduk would go two-up thanks to an own goal from Banic. While it was officially ruled as an own goal, that was perhaps a little unfair to the former Hadjuk youth player. Playing out of the back, the visitors looked rather unconvincing with each pass seeming tenuous thanks to a high-press from Hajduk. Simun Hrgovic would eventually force a turnover. A give and go with Rokas Pukstas allowed for Hrgovic to take a low shot from just outside the area. The ball rocketed past a diving Banic off of the post and then off of the keeper's head and back into the net to make it 2-0. By letter of the law, yes, it was an own goal, but that doesn't accurately tell the tale of what happened. Martin Slogar would add a consolation goal in stoppage for Gorica, but Hajduk would hang on for a 2-1 win and all three points. The victory put Rino Gattuso's team alone atop the table, two points clear of Rijeka and six ahead of Dinamo Zagreb in third, who are looking for an eighth-straight league title.