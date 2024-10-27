It was a memorable day in the Scottish Premiership for Canadian defender Alistair Johnston.

For the first time, the 26-year-old Vancouver native captained his club team Celtic on Sunday against Motherwell at Fir Park.

To make the day even more noteworthy, Johnston scored his third goal of the season on a beautiful header in the 56th minute as league-leading Celtic picked up the 3-0 shutout road victory.

Johnston has become one of the most important players on the Canadian men's national team over the past few years, appearing in 49 games since 2021.

Unbeaten Celtic leads the Scottish Premiership with eight wins and a draw through nine matches.