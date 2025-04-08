Canadian men’s national team winger Tajon Buchanan is week-to-week with ligament pain in his ankle, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

Buchanan was forced off in the 57th minute of Villarreal’s scoreless draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The injury doesn’t sound too serious, according to the report by Scianitti.

Buchanan made his third consecutive start for Villarreal in league play on Sunday after his previous four appearances were off the bench.

The 26-year-old picked up an assist in a March 30 victory over Getafe, but exited that game in the 68th minute.

The Brampton, Ont. native joined Villarreal on loan from Inter Milan in January.

Buchanan has made 45 appearances for Canada, including 32 starts and has four goals and six assists.

He started and played 66 minutes in Canada’s 2-1 victory over USA in the third place game of the CONCACAF Nations League last month.