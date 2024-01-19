CanWNT to play in 2024 SheBelieves Cup

For the third time in four years, the Canadian women's national team will compete in the SheBelieves Cup in April.

The tournament this year will also feature the United States, Brazil and Japan. The format will be four games played instead of the usual six. Teams will compete in the semifinals on April 6 to advance to the championship or the third-place game on April 9.

Canada will face Brazil in the semifinals on April 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are excited to participate in the SheBelieves tournament once again, providing us with meaningful competition against some of the best teams in the world. These are teams we would expect to see in Paris 2024,” said CanWNT head coach Bev Priestman. “While we’re very familiar with Brazil, every time we play them is a battle with great learnings. Furthermore, to then get exposed to a completely different style of play three days later truly replicates an Olympic Games turnaround with the pressure, great crowds and exposure.”

The team will also participate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in February, where they will play their group stage matches in Houston, Texas against El Salvador or Guatemala on Feb. 22, Paraguay on the 25th and Costa on the 28th with the group winners, runners-up, and the two best third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.