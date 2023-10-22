Cavalry FC advances to face Forge FC in CPL final

CALGARY — Cavalry FC of Calgary has revenge on its minds as it heads to Hamilton for Saturday's Canadian Premier League Grand Final.

Cavalry, which defeated Pacific FC of Victoria 2-1 on Saturday night in Calgary, will face Forge FC on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton in the CPL championship match.

The Hamilton-based Forge edged Cavalry 2-1 on Oct. 14 at ATCO Field in Calgary to earn a berth in the final, while Cavalry had to win Saturday's elimination final to earn the second berth.

Daan Klomp (27th minute) and Ali Musse (61st minute) scored for Cavalry FC on Saturday, while Kekuta Manneh (66th minute) scored for Pacific FC.

Cavalry topped the eight-team standings during the regular season with 16 wins and 55 points. The Forge was second with 11 wins and 42 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.