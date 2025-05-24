CF Montreal blows two-goal lead, settles for draw with LAFC

MONTREAL - Los Angeles FC overcame a two-goal deficit in the first half and salvaged a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw against CF Montreal on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Mark Delgado and Olivier Giroud accounted for Los Angeles’ (6-4-5) goals on the night, helping the visiting side run their unbeaten streak to eight games in the process. They also remain undefeated against Montreal in three career outings against their Eastern Conference opponent.

Forwards Giacomo Vrioni and Prince Owusu scored opening half tallies for Montreal (1-9-5), which saw its winless streak extend to seven games on home turf.

Montreal’s woes continued on this rain-soaked night. The club was coming off a 6-1 shellacking at the hands of rival Toronto FC last Saturday and a 1-0 defeat in Hamilton to Forge FC of the inferior Canadian Premier League in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday.

The team’s season-long struggles even resulted in the team’s supporters, known as the Ultras, to leave the bottom half of its habitual section behind the south-side net empty in a sign of frustration. The group also unfurled a banner that read in French: “Management and coaches, you bring shame to the supporters.”

Montreal controlled play early and were rewarded with the game’s opening goal in just the fifth minute of action.

After Prince Owusu’s shot was initially blocked by Los Angeles defender Eddie Segura, the ball came directly to fellow forward Vrioni. The Italian striker then outmuscled L.A.’s Sergi Palencia before depositing his shot to the left of an outstretched Hugo Lloris.

Montreal doubled its lead in the 22nd minute. LAFC’s Denis Bouanga took down Montreal defender Dawid Bugaj in the box, resulting in a penalty being awarded to CF Montreal. Owusu made no mistake, using a quick stutter-step fake to elude Lloris before burying his shot to the goalkeeper’s left. It was Owusu’s team-leading fourth goal of the season.

It marked the first time Montreal had led by two goals in a game this season.

Moments later, Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois preserved the team’s two-goal lead with a highlight-reel save. The Lasalle, Que., native dove to his right to stop Bouanga, who leads LAFC with seven goals this season.

Los Angeles would got one back, however, before halftime, courtesy of midfielder Delgado.

Montreal had multiple opportunities to add to its lead in the second half, none better than a 72nd-minute drive on net from defender Tom Pearce, which Lloris just got a piece of to direct high above his net.

The home team’s lack of execution came back to bite them moments later. French international Giroud, who entered the game as a substitute in the 72nd minute, scored with a left footed-shot from the centre of the box that beat Sirois to the bottom right corner.

It was only Giroud’s second goal with Los Angeles since the 38-year-old joined the team as a designated player last May.

With the draw, Montreal remains at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings. Only the winless L.A. Galaxy have a worse record than CF Montreal.

UP NEXT

Montreal: Visit Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC: Host Mexican side Club America on Saturday in a one-game play-in match to qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.