CF Montreal falls to FC Cincinnati to remain winless at home

MONTREAL - CF Montreal remains winless at home after losing 3-1 to FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer action Wednesday night.

Brazilian midfielder Evander scored twice to reach nine goals on the season while Luca Orellano also found the back of the net for Cincinnati (11-5-3), which ranks second in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati had one victory in its previous five games.

Prince Owusu converted his third goal in two games for Montreal (2-12-5). The club failed to carry momentum into the match after earning its second win this season, 3-1 over the Houston Dynamo on June 14.

Montreal, which sits last in the East, fell to 0-5-3 at Stade Saputo.

Assistant coach David Sauvry filled in for interim head coach Marco Donadel along the touchline Wednesday. Donadel served a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Evander opened the scoring just before first-half injury time when he controlled a hard cross from DeAndre Yedlin and slotted a left-footed finish past Montreal ‘keeper Jonathan Sirois on a balmy, 25 C evening.

Yedlin broke down the right side, overlapping a confused Montreal defence, before finding Evander, who was named to the MLS all-star roster earlier Wednesday.

Montreal substitute Dante Sealy, moments after coming on the field in the 55th minute, nearly equalized by cutting inside to his left foot, but sent his shot from the top of the box just over the bar.

After Cincinnati top scorer Kévin Denkey failed to convert a quality chance, Orellano dribbled through Montreal’s defence for a flashy goal to double the lead in the 65th minute.

Evander made it a brace in the 83rd, finishing Lukas Engel’s low pass from the centre of the box to make it 3-0.

Owusu got Montreal on the board with a beautiful header off Jules-Anthony Vilsaint’s cross in the 89th minute.

Vilsaint had a chance of his own with a break in second-half stoppage time, but couldn’t beat Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano to cut the lead to one.

Cincinnati looked like the stronger side in the first half, edging Montreal 7-5 on the shot count, including 5-1 on target.

Montreal created chances early in the first 45 minutes. Caden Clark, who later exited with an injury, sent a superb through ball with Tom Pearce streaking down the left side in the seventh minute, but Pearce shot wide on a golden opportunity.

Pearce was at it again in the 13th minute. This time he blasted down the left wing and fired a sharp-angle attempt at the near post, but Celentano turned it aside with his right arm.

LOW PAYROLL

Montreal has the lowest payroll in the league once again, according to figures released Wednesday by the MLS Players Association. The roster’s total salary adds up to US$11.99 million, roughly 1.3 million less than the next-closest Philadelphia Union. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has the league's fourth-highest payroll of $23.18 million.

UP NEXT

Montreal: Hosts New York City FC on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Visits Orlando SC on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.