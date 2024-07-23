Mason Toye is on his way to the Pacific Northwest.

CF Montreal traded the 25-year-old forward to the Portland Timbers on Tuesday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional amount of General Allocation Money.

A native of South Orange, NJ, Toye had appeared in 12 league games for the team this season, scoring once.

“Mason is a player that we’ve known about for a long time with the profile that we were looking for,” Timbers head coach Phil Neville said in a statement. “He brings good experience and will provide us depth with competition in the forward line. We’re excited for him to join us and will help us in our push to the playoffs and Leagues Cup success from now until the end of the season.”

A product of Indiana, Toye was in his fifth season with CFMTL following a 2020 trade with Minnesota United.

He finishes his Montreal career with 13 goals and two assists in 64 games.