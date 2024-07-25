Could Liam Millar be making a quick return to the Championship?

Sources confirm to TSN's Matt Scianitti that Hull City have made an official bid to Basel for the services of the Canada winger.

Millar, 24, spent last season on loan with Preston North End. The Toronto native made 35 league appearances for the team, scoring five goals and adding five assists.

A product of the Liverpool academy, Millar joined the Swiss Super League side in the summer of 2021. He's made 59 league appearances for the team over three seasons.

Internationally, Millar has been capped 32 times by Canada. He appeared in all five of Canada's Copa America matches.

Scianitti notes that fellow Championship sides Leeds and Sheffield United remain interested in Millar.