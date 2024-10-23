CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Red Stars are getting a new name and logo.

The National Women’s Soccer League team will be known as the Chicago Stars Football Club after this season, it announced Wednesday.

The team will continue to wear the Red Stars name and crest for the remainder of the season and through the playoffs.

“As the stewards of this club, Laura Ricketts, the ownership group and the leadership team believe it is time to evolve our identity as a symbol of this new chapter,” team president Karen Leetzow said in a statement. “It is our intent going forward to honor the legacy made by past players, fans and associates, while carving a new path for the club and representing Chicago more authentically on and off the pitch.”

The franchise has been known as the Red Stars since it started play in 2009. Chicago has clinched a playoff spot and is sixth in the league with 32 points and a 10-13-2 record. The Red Stars drew an NWSL-record 35,038 fans for a game at Wrigley Field in June.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer