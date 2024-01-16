Mallory Swanson is staying with the Chicago Red Stars for the long haul.

The team announced a new deal through 2028 for the United States forward with the Red Stars calling the contract the most lucrative in the history of the National Women's Soccer League.

Swanson, 25, has spent the past three seasons with the team after playing for the Washington Spirit in her first three NWSL seasons. The Littleton, CO native missed all but two games in 2023 after tearing the patellar tendon in her left knee last April.

“I am excited to be back with the Red Stars!" Swanson said in a statement. "These last few years have been such a blessing in Chicago, even with the ups and downs, and I can’t wait to be back,” said Swanson. “I am looking forward to getting to work and helping the team win championships. See everyone soon!"

In 41 games with the Red Stars, Swanson has 16 goals and 12 assists.

Internationally, Swanson has been capped 88 times by the USWNT, scoring 32 goals, and was a member of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad.

Swanson is married to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson