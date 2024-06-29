Canada, needing a win against Chile to advance to the knockout stage in their first-ever try at the Copa America, earned a major advantage in the 27th minute.

Gabriel Suazo was shown his second yellow card of the match after an aggressive challenge just outside the penalty box against Canada's Richie Laryea.

Canada defeated Peru in their second match of the tournament earlier this week, when Peru's Miguel Araujo was removed from the game in the second half.

Suazo's ejection was the earliest of a Chilean player in Copa America history.

Canada's Moise Bombito was shown a yellow card in the seventh minute, when he connected with an elbow while a Canadian corner kick was being set up.

Canada can advance to the knockout stage with a victory, or a draw and a defeat for Peru against Argentina.