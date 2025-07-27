BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Chloe Kelly has written her name in the history books. Or perhaps that should be rewritten.

Kelly was England’s hero again at the Women’s European Championship on Sunday, setting up the equalizer in the final before coolly firing home the winning spot kick in the shootout to seal victory over World Cup winner Spain.

The 27-year-old Kelly is establishing herself as one of the most clutch players around.

“I just came on to the pitch and wanted to make something happen,” Kelly said. “I actually missed three penalties in training yesterday.

“I’m really proud to be English right now.”

It was back-to-back European trophies for England and yet another final that Kelly had a huge impact on after coming on as a substitute during the Euro 2022 trophy match and scoring the winner against Germany in extra time to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Kelly has also been one of England’s super subs at Euro 2025.

Against Sweden in the quarterfinals, Kelly was brought on in the 78th minute with England trailing 2-0 and had an immediate impact, whipping in two pinpoint crosses for Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang to score and take the match to extra time — with England winning a penalty shootout.

Then came Italy in the semifinals and another Kelly-inspired England fightback. Kelly scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute, shooting home the rebound only after Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani saved her penalty kick.

“I was adamant I was not missing two on the bounce,” Kelly said on Sunday.

Hop, skip and thump

It was a typically tense shootout, but Kelly showed nerves of steel with her hop, skip and thump penalty technique.

“It started when I was at Everton. It’s something that just works for me. I take my time and take my breath and it just feels normal,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s performances during the tournament had some clamoring for her to start. However, she was again named on the bench for the final but became an emergency substitute rather than an impact substitute, coming on in the 41st minute after Lauren James was forced off with injury.

And it was a trademark Kelly cross from the left for Alessia Russo to head in the equalizer in the 57th minute.

“She’s an incredible player and it’s nothing short of what she deserves as well,” England forward Lauren Hemp said. “She’s incredible and she’s a great friend as well … she’s always so inspiring, motivational to all of us.

“For her to come on and get them moments, it’s so special for her and I hope she gets many more special moments in the future but she’s someone we can count on and it’s amazing to have that in your team.”

‘Thank you everyone who wrote me off’

The double joy of another European champion winner’s medal as well as a Champions League one, won in May with Arsenal, has helped draw a line under a difficult period for Kelly.

She was unwanted at Manchester City and lashed out at the club as her loan move was completed in January at the end of the transfer window.

It was announced during Euro 2025 that Kelly had completed a permanent move to Arsenal after her contract with City expired.

“Thank you everyone who wrote me off, I’m grateful,” Kelly said with a relish on Sunday.

Kelly also credited her family and England coach Sarina Wiegman for helping her get through the tough times.

“She gave me hope when i probably didn’t have any,” Kelly said.

“There were a lot of tears at full time especially when I saw my family. Those are the people that got me through dark moments.”

