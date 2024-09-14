Clinical Marseille scores twice to beat unlucky Nice in French league

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — New Marseille striker Neal Maupay scored on his full debut against his former club in a 2-0 win over Nice, which hit the woodwork three times during their French league match on Saturday.

On a day when Marseille celebrated its 125th anniversary, Maupay was handed his first start by coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Marseille remained unbeaten and took command of the standings with a one-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain. PSG could reclaim the top spot later Saturday when it hosted Brest.

Marseille had just five shots on target and scored twice.

Maupay joined from English Premier League club Everton on a season loan with an obligation to buy. He was trained at Nice then went on to play 160 Premier League matches with various sides.

Maupay made up for Marseille’s inadequacies in the first half by converting a rare chance in the 40th minute. He headed the ball home past Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka after a cross from Luis Henrique in the penalty area took a deflection.

Marseille enjoyed most of the possession but Nice was the most dangerous side in the first half and Maupay’s opener came after Melvin Bard volleyed onto the left post.

Nice hit the posts two more times after the interval.

Luis Henrique turned provider early in the second half with a beautiful curled shot into the top left corner after a one-two with Amine Harit on the edge of the box.

Marseille finished the match with 10 men after center back Derek Cornelius took too much time over a free kick and received a second yellow card. Nice camped in Marseille's half in the last 10 minutes but good efforts from Marseille goalie Geronimo Rulli coupled with hard luck kept the visitors at bay.

___

