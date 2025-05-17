HALIFAX - Colby Barnett's sixth-minute goal held up as the winner for AFC Toronto in a 1-0 win over Halifax Tides FC on Saturday in the Northern Super League.

An unmarked Barnett calmly slotted a volley past Tides 'keeper Erin McLeod after a high cross from Nikayla Small to give Toronto (2-2-1) the early lead at Wanderers Grounds.

“Nikki put in the most perfect ball that she could have. In my mind I was just like, ‘Do not miss this, do not miss this,’" said Barnett, who scored her first NSL goal. "I was really happy to be on the other side and it definitely feels nice. I get why the strikers like it so much.”

Toronto is now on a three-game unbeaten run and tied with second-place Ottawa Rapid FC and Vancouver Rise FC with seven points. Ottawa has played one less game.

Halifax (0-3-1) is last in the NSL standings and still seeking its first victory of the league's inaugural campaign.

Toronto held 51 per cent of possession with a 10-7 edge in shot attempts, including 4-2 on target.

“We continue to work and get better. We're not too concerned with our record at this point — I said that after losses and I'm saying that after wins, we're just gonna continue to get better,” Toronto head coach Marko Milanovic said. “As we put more work in, it looks better and better each week.”

Next up, Halifax visits Vancouver on Wednesday, while Toronto travels to Montreal for a match against league-leading Roses FC on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.