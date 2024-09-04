Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe has replaced the injured Theo Bair in camp with Canada ahead of friendlies against the U.S. and Mexico.

Canada Soccer said Bair arrived into camp with the injury and will return to his French club AJ Auxerre for further assessment.

It's the second injury-enforced change for Canada coach Jesse Marsch. Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sam Adekugbe was previously replaced by CF Montreal's Nathan Saliba.

Bair joined Auxerre from Scotland's Motherwell in July, after turning heads with 15 goals last season.

The 21-year-old Russell-Rowe has four goals in 15 leagues appearances for Columbus this year.

The 40th-ranked Canadian men face the 16th-ranked U.S. on Saturday in Kansas City and No. 17 Mexico next Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024