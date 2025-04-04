Commissioner in high spirits as Canadian Premier League kicks off its seventh season

Canadian Premier League commissioner Mark Noonan is in high spirits as the league kicks off its seventh season this weekend.

"I feel great, but never satisfied," he said in an interview. "We still have so much opportunity to capture, so much to do. But we've made amazing progress on the field and off the field."

He points to Forge FC knocking out CF Montreal in the quarterfinals of last year's Canadian Championship before falling to Toronto FC on the away goals rule, as Cavalry FC did at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps in other quarterfinal play. And Cavalry beating Pumas UNAM in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie in February before the Mexicans rallied in the return leg to move on.

"You can see the progress being made," Noonan said.

He also notes players like 16-year-old York United winger Shola Jimoh, one of eight signed to the league's Exceptional Young Talent contract.

"These kids are starting to see CPL as a league of choice," said Noonan. "They understand that it's important for them to play games of consequence, to play games against players that are more mature physically, stronger, more experienced in the game, men. And to get the visibility that CPL offers.

"They understand that this is a very viable pathway now to help them become better players faster. And if they prove themselves in our environments, it's an opportunity to go on to more established leagues."

The sale of Kwasi Poku (Forge) and Grady McDonnell and James Cameron (both Vancouver FC) to Belgium's RWD Molenbeek and Club Brugge and the MLS' Colorado Rapids, respectively, is proof that the league is drawing attention.

Atletico Ottawa hosts the Halifax Wanderers in the first of three games Saturday. Forge FC then entertains champion Cavalry FC in a rematch of last year's final before Valour FC visits Pacific FC.

On Sunday, it's York United at Vancouver FC.

The league hopes to expand its visibility by getting more games on linear TV.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ruled two years ago that Rogers had given undue preference to itself and other comparable services in its dealings with OneSoccer, the streaming service that broadcasts CPL games and Canada matches.

But while last year's championship game was also shown on CBC and "select" CPL matches this season will be shown on TSN, starting with four games this month, he says Rogers is dragging its heels.

"We're still actively working on our file with the CRTC," said Noonan, who believes Rogers is "ragging the puck" on the ruling.

"We believe that will be a fundamental game-changer for the sport of soccer in Canada when the CRTC enforces its rules. But in the meantime, we can't wait any longer to get our product exposed to the broadcast possible audience. Whether that's the Canadian national teams, the Canadian Championship, CPL. We're pursuing all sorts of partnerships to make that happen."

Expanding broadcast options is key to the bottom line.

"The fundamental factor there is broadcast for any sports league. To be able to generate revenue through your broadcasts is critically important," said Noonan. "And that's why we have spent so much time and effort fighting the undue preference battle and will continue to, because we need to participate in those economics. That's a game-changer for the sport."

While defending champion Cavalry has once again had little turnover, other clubs have revamped their roster.

Valour, which finished last at 7-14-7 in 2024, has shed 12 players and brought in nine, according to the CPL website. Vancouver FC, which finished seventh at 7-12-9, saw 14 players leave with seven new faces arriving.

"We don't think there's anything wrong with that," Noonan said of the roster turnover. "Because there's nothing worse than a fan base waking up in the morning and doesn't think that their club has hope. We love the fact that we're one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

"When you look at last season, 111 out of 112 matches counted last year. And you came down to the last day (of the regular season), Decision Day, only two of the eight (final league) positions had been decided."

With the league having parted ways with media partner Mediapro, it has partnered with a Toronto-based company to produce its games. Noonan says a formal announcement is coming "shortly."

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.