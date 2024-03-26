Copa America, UEFA Euro 2024 headline summer of soccer on TSN

Canada has clinched it's spot to take part in the expanded Copa America and will face Argentina on June 20 in a headline match of TSN's summer of soccer.

TSN is your home both the Copa America and UEFA Euro 2024 tournaments, with the winners of both to be crowned on a marquee date of July 14.

The UEFA Euro 2024 starts a week earlier, with hosts Germany facing Scotland on TSN. The action continues with three games on June 15, starting with Hungary vs. Switzerland at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT, followed by a heavyweight bout between Spain and Croatia at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT, with defending champions Italy wrapping up the day's events against Albania at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.

With three games a day, there's no shortage of must-see contests in the first week of the tournament including:

Serbia vs. England – 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on June 16

Austria vs. France – 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on June 17

Portugal vs. Czechia – 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on June 18

Three matchups remain to be determined as qualifying continues, with the Netherlands, Turkiye and Romania all waiting to learn who their first game opponents will be.



Canada's Copa opener wraps up massive day on TSN

With a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, Canada secured its tournament berth and set up the matchup with Lionel Messi and the defending World Cup champions.

"I'm super happy for all our fans, that's first and foremost," head coach Mario Biello said. "What this means to all our fans is huge. To be able to be in a Copa America, to play against the world champions. This is what all the soccer fans, the sports fans in this country, want to see."

Action kicks off between Canada and Argentina on June 20 in the final game of a star-studded quadruple-header on TSN:

Slovenia vs. Serbia at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Denmark vs. England at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Spain vs. Italy at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT

Argentina vs. Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Copa America action continues on June 21 with Peru facing Chile at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Two games a night will follow on the schedule, with Mexico facing Jamaica at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on June 22 and USA playing their opener against Bolivia on June 23 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Canada's full breakdown of group round is as follows:

Argentina vs. Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on June 20 on TSN

Peru vs. Canada at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on June 25 on TSN

Canada vs. Chile at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on June 29 on TSN