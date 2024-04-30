Cost to host 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver doubles, may hit $581M

VANCOUVER — Organizers of the seven FIFA World Cup soccer matches coming to Vancouver in 2026 say the estimated cost of hosting the event has more than doubled in the last two years.

The latest estimates put the price tag at between $483 million and $581 million, including costs for the city, the province and stadium upgrades.

The province says the event is expected to generate enough revenue to result in a net cost of between $100 million and $145 million.

Documents say the fresh numbers include updated hosting, operating and capital requirements following FIFA site visits, increased inflation assumptions, and provincial costs such as public sector essential services.

The original March 2022 cost estimate for five matches, before Vancouver was chosen as a host, was pegged at up to $260 million.

An updated figure, released by B.C.'s provincial government at the end of January 2023, put the cost of hosting five matches in Vancouver at $230 million without including stadium improvements, but since then FIFA has added two more games.

The documents provided on the Vancouver event say the $395 million to $472 million being spent by the city and the stadium owner for seven games compares with $380 million being spent by Toronto and its stadium to host six games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024