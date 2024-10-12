BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his record-extending 133rd international goal to keep Portugal perfect in the Nations League with a 3-1 win over Poland on Saturday, and Spain struck late to edge Denmark 1-0.

The 39-year-old superstar was there to put in the rebound after Rafael Leão's shot hit the post in the 37th minute. That made it 2-0 following Bernardo Silva's opener in Warsaw in the 26th.

After failing to find the net in his five appearances at this summer’s European Championship — with Portugal exiting in the quarterfinals — Ronaldo has scored in three straight Nations League matches, including goals in wins over Croatia and Scotland last month.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez replaced Ronaldo with Diogo Jota with just under half an hour to play.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski halved the deficit in the 78th for the hosts, only for Southampton defender Jan Bednarek to score an own-goal with two minutes left.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski started alongside Karol Swiderski but the Polish attacking pair couldn’t find their way past the Portuguese defense.

Portugal leads Group A1 with nine points from three games. Second-place Croatia has six points after it came back to beat Scotland 2-1 in Zagreb with the visitors having a late equalizer ruled out by VAR. Poland has three points, and Scotland zero.

Zubimendi shines in Rodri’s spot

Martín Zubimendi helped Spain crack Denmark's defense as the holding midfielder starred in place of injured Rodri.

The Real Sociedad player unleashed a powerful volley in the 79th to smash a rebound from outside the area past Kasper Schmeichel, who got his hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Zubimendi had impressed in the final of Euro 2024 when he replaced Rodri for the second half of Spain’s 2-1 win over England. Rodri seriously injured his right knee and required surgery on his ACL while playing for Manchester City last month.

Spain was also missing Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, two more players who excelled at the Euros, who are sidelined with minor injuries.

Spain, the defending Nations League champion, has seven points in Group A4 afer three games. Denmark has six points, and Serbia has four after beating the pointless Switzerland 2-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer