Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his stay in the Saudi Pro League.

Fabrizio Romano reports the 40-year-old Portugal captain will re-sign with Al-Nassr.

Terms are still being finalized with the deal set to run for one or two years.

A native of Funchal City, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United. He's made 77 league appearances over three seasons with the team, scoring 74 goals. Al-Nassr, who also has the likes of Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte and Jhon Duran in the squad, has yet to win a league title with Ronaldo.

Next season will be Ronaldo's 24th pro campaign since making his debut with Sporting's reserve side in 2003.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo has won seven league titles, four national cups and five Champions League titles in his time at United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Internationally, Ronaldo has been capped 221 times by Portugal, making him the nation's all-time appearance leader, and has 138 goals, also a national record.