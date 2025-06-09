TORONTO - Veteran striker Cyle Larin will captain Canada in its final outing at the Canadian Shield tournament against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

With regular captain Alphonso Davies out injured, vice-captain Stephen Eustaquio led the team out Saturday in the tournament-opening 4-2 win over No. 25 Ukraine. Forward Jonathan David, who scored twice Saturday, will captain the side at the CONCACAF Gold Cup later this month while Eustaquio is with his club Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has said he will likely field an entirely different lineup against the 41st-ranked Africans, who lost their tournament opener 1-0 to No. 86 New Zealand, with Lain leading the team out.

The 30-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for 30th-ranked Canada.

Canada has not played an African side since a 2-1 loss to No. 12 Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025