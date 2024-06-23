ST. LOUIS (AP) — Daniel Ríos scored off a set piece in the 71st minute to rally Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two clubs.

St. Louis City (3-6-10) scored for the first time in its last four matches to take a 1-0 lead. João Klauss and defender Jayden Reid picked up assists in the 50th minute on Indiana Vassilev's third goal this season. Reid notched his first assist in his first career start and first appearance for the club after playing one minute in one appearance for the New York Red Bulls last season. Klauss' helper was his third.

Ríos scored the equalizer for Atlanta United (5-8-6) unassisted with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. It was his third goal of the campaign.

Roman Bürki finished with seven saves for St. Louis City.

Brad Guzan stopped three shots for Atlanta United. Bürki had three saves and Guzan made one in a scoreless first half.

Atlanta United improves to 1-0-2 under interim manager Rob Valentino despite the loss of leading scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis to an overseas transfer. The club was aiming for its third straight win on the road and first back-to-back wins since March after beating D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

St Louis City set a league record with 17 wins as an expansion club last season on its way to winning the Western Conference regular-season title. The club was coming off a 3-0 loss to Colorado Rapids at home. St. Louis City is 14-7-7 at home all time.

Atlanta United is 2-3-4 on the road this season.

Atlanta United returns home to play Toronto FC on Saturday. St. Louis City travels to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

