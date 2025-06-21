OTTAWA - Delaney Baie Pridham scored her league-leading ninth goal of the season as the Ottawa Rapid defeated the Calgary Wild 3-1 in Northern Super League action Saturday.

Pridham has nine goals in nine games for the Rapid (4-3-2), who are third in the six-team league with 14 points.

Melanie Forbes and Nicola Golen also scored for Ottawa.

Sonia O'Neill had the only goal for Calgary.

The Wild fell to 3-4-2 and remained in fourth place, ahead of Vancouver on goal differential.

Later Saturday, the Halifax Tides visited AFC Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2025.