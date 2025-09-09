A sensational free kick from Derek Cornelius has given Canada a 1-0 lead over Wales at the half of their friendly from Swansea.

Canada is looking for its first-ever two-game winning streak over European opposition in Europe.

Manager Jesse Marsch made two changes to the starting XI that defeated Romania on Friday with Dayne St. Clair spelling Maxime Crepeau in goal and Nathan Saliba coming into the centre of midfield alongside Ismael Kone in place of Stephen Eustaquio, who departed camp to return to Porto with a lower-body injury.

Tuesday's match is the fourth ever meeting between the two sides and the first in over 20 years. After Canada won their first match, 2-0 in Toronto in 1986, Wales won the next two, a 3-0 win in Vancouver 10 days later and a 1-0 victory in Wrexham in 2004, a match in which current Wales boss Craig Bellamy started.

Canada had a penalty shout in just the third minute. As Richie Laryea drove into the area, he was taken down by the debuting Ronan Kpakio. Replays showed that there was contact, but there is no VAR and referee Robert Jones waved play on. Only seconds later, Wales had a glorious chance when Leeds winger Daniel James found a completely unmarked David Brooks near the penalty stop. But the Bournemouth man completely mistimed his effort and nothing came of the opportunity.

In the ninth minute, Niko Sigur forced a turnover that led to Ismael Kone ringing an effort off of the far post. Then, Tajon Buchanan set up Villarreal teammate Tani Oluwaseyi, who dinked the ball just outside the far post.

Only moments later, Jordan James managed to draw Luc de Fougerolles out of position and allowed Daniel James to enter the area from an angle. With crossing options, James decided to shoot and his effort was parried away by St. Clair. In the aftermath, Harry Wilson went down in the area after contact from Derek Cornelius with Jones again offering nothing.

Canada would come close again in the 27th through Laryea. After a fine move at the goal line, the Toronto FC left-back unleashed a hard shot from a tight angle that whipped across Adam Davies' goal.

Buchanan would go into the book in the 35th when he hammered a ball away in frustration after a promising Canada move was snuffed out by a foul from Oluwaseyi. Marsch would follow suit after giving Jones an earful afterwards.

In the 38th, Canada came close again. From an Ali Ahmed corner, de Fougerolles' neat flick hit the cross bar.

Cornelius took centre stage in the 41st. After Saliba was fouled, the Marseille centre-back curled a beautiful free kick over the wall and into Davies' net. It was Cornelius's first goal in a Canada shirt.