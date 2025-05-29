Jonathan David is still weeks away from choosing his new destination, despite reports in Italy the 25 year-old is finalizing a deal to join Serie A champions Napoli.

Two weeks ago, TSN reported David was 2-3 weeks away from his final decision. Those close to the Ottawa, Ont. native now say David has not yet chosen his next club because he is still considering multiple offers.

While Napoli's recent interest has been well documented, David and his camp have long laid out a list of factors that will influence David's decision: contract and salary structure, David's potential role and playing time, and the club's trophy ambitions and status in European competitions.

Two weeks ago, David finished his five-year contract with Ligue 1 side Lille, finishing his time in northern France with 109 goals over 232 appearances.

In the wake of their second Serie A title in three seasons, and additional reports linking the Italian club to outgoing Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne, Napoli's own ambitions certainly check plenty of David's boxes.

But as the last few years have brought a number high profile, headline-making suitors into David's orbit, David and his camp have always maintained his decision will not be impulsive. David's immediate future is the biggest story hovering over Canada's men's national team.

Not only will David's decision draw more attention to Canada's men's all-time leading scorer and the team ahead of next year's World Cup, but in the immediate term, it could affect Jesse Marsch's squad selection ahead of June's Canadian Shield invitational friendlies against Ukraine and Ivory Coast, as well as Canada's preparations for the Gold Cup that follows immediately after.

Marsch included David in Canada's preliminary Canadian Shield and Gold Cup squads, but all that is very much subject to change depending on the preseason obligations of David's new team. For example, if the new team were to be playing in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup or set for UEFA qualification playoffs or obligated to preseason tour friendlies, David's participation would be likely ruled out.

His impending decision notwithstanding, Marsch has told TSN David is keen to represent Canada this summer.