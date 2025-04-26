COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored a goal in his third consecutive games on Saturday night for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders.

Mihailovic scored on a set piece, putting away a free kick from just outside the area that rolled under the leaping line of Sounders players and slipped inside to post to make it 1-1 in the 54th minute.

Colorado (4-2-4) is unbeaten in three straight but won for the first time since a Mihailovic scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Charlotte on March 29.

Nico Hansen had two saves for the Rapids.

Danny Musovski scored a goal for the third consecutive game to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute. On the counter-attack, Musovski ran onto a low ball-in played by Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and his one-touch shot from the edge of the 6-yard box.

Seattle (3-3-4), which had won back-to-back games for the first time this season, is unbeaten in three straight.

Stefan Frei finished with two saves for the Sounders.

