Dutch side SC Cambuur announced a special kit to be worn in honour of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, who helped liberate the team's home city of Leeuwarden from Germany occupation on Apr. 15, 1945.

The shirt features a Canadian Maple Leaf pattern on the front of the kit and the insignia of the Dragoons on the back of the shirt.

"This is to honour the heroes who fought for our freedom and to convey the important message that freedom is not something to be taken for granted," the team said in a statement.

The kits are made by Adidas.

Cambuur currently plays in the Eerste Divisie, the second division of Dutch football. They currently sit fifth in the table, four points behind Excelsior for the final automatic promotion spot. The team last played in the Eredivisie in the 2022-2023 season.

Among those who used to play for the club include legendary Manchester United defender Jaap Stam and former United States manager Gregg Berhalter.

The special edition kits will be worn for Sunday's match with Jong FC Utrecht.