Quinn and Olivia Smith will be unavailable for the SheBelieves Cup, Canada Soccer confirmed on Tuesday.

Both players have been pulled from the roster and replaced by Emma Regan and Marie-Yasmine Alidou.

Quinn, 28, and Smith, 19, both incurred their respective injuries while at their clubs. A native of Toronto, Quinn did not dress during the Seattle Reign's 1-0 loss to the San Diego Wave this past Friday.

Since their senior team debut in 2014, Quinn has been capped 100 times by Canada.

Smith, 19, is in her first professional season at Sporting after playing collegiately at Penn State. She has nine goals in 14 league appearances this season.

Regan, 24, is in her first professional season with Danish side HB Koge. The North Vancouver-born defender has made two appearances for the CanWNT senior side.

Alidou, 28, is in her first season at Benfica where she has six goals in 14 league appearances. A native of Montreal, Alidou has also been capped twice by Canada.

Canada will participate with hosts the United States, Japan and Brazil in this year's edition of the tournament. Canada will see its first action on Saturday in Atlanta against Brazil.