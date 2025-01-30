MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England forward Chloe Kelly says her mental wellbeing is being affected by her lack of control over her future with just five months to run on her Manchester City contract.

Kelly scored the winning goal for England in the final of the 2022 Women's European Championship, and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

She says she accepts her future is not at City but with the January transfer window set to close on Thursday she's revealed her frustration, claiming she is being “dictated” to about which club she can join if she leaves now.

“With the Euros fast approaching, this summer is a huge one and I want to be in a position to give it my best shot to represent my country. Something which has always filled me with such pride and it is a true honour to do so," Kelly posted on Instagram. "However to be dictated whom I can and can't join with only four months left of the football season is having a huge impact on not only my career but my mental well being.”

Kelly said the situation has “dragged on for too long” and is “not right.”

Kelly joined City in 2020 from Everton.

“A key lesson I have learned in my life is that whilst I can't control someone's negative behaviour towards me, I can control how long I am prepared to tolerate it.”

City has not commented on the post.

