Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage is leaning into soccer history to prepare for one of the toughest games in her storied career Friday at the Women’s European Championship.

Her fast-improving young team has a quarterfinal against world champion and tournament favorite Spain in the Swiss capital that once staged a legendary upset.

The “Miracle of Bern” — when West Germany stunned Hungary in the men’s 1954 World Cup final — might have seemed ancient history to Switzerland’s players who have been taken to the nation’s hearts this month.

A more recent vintage is Switzerland’s men surprisingly beating Spain, the soon-to-be champion, at their opening game of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“We try to share stories, that’s what life is all about,” Sundhage said Thursday, hours after showing video of that 1-0 Swiss win to her players. “Sharing stories brings us together.”

“And just the mindset that it is possible,” the veteran coach said. “We feel it, we remind each other it is possible because it’s football.”

Switzerland defender Noelle Maritz said listening to Sundhage and watching the game film “really made me feel goosebumps.”

World Cup miracle

The modern Wankdorf Stadium that hosts Switzerland’s first game in the knockout rounds at any Women’s Euros is built on the site of soccer lore from 71 years ago.

The great Hungary team captained by Ferenc Puskás had beaten West Germany 8-3 in the group stage, and in the final scored twice within eight minutes. The Germans rallied to win 3-2 in a shocker that was the subject of a movie, “Das Wunder von Bern,” which was released in 2003.

“We told that story as well, of ’54,” Sundhage said Thursday. “Those old stories and pictures are wonderful. If you want to change something you have to repeat it and have to spread the word.”

Sundhage credited the idea of seeking inspiration in the past from the squad’s sporting coordinator, Johan Djourou. The former Arsenal defender went to three World Cups with the men’s national team though missed the 2010 tournament in an injury-hit season.

“He was talking about it in a very emotional way,” she said of one of just two wins in 27 games against Spain for the Swiss men. “There are some stories that we would like to happen again.”

Alexia and Aitana

On Friday, as it was 15 years ago, Switzerland will face Spanish generational talents: Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Harnandez then, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí now.

“She’s a unique player,” the California-born Maritz said of trying to control Bonmatí. “She really knows how to decide matches.”

The host nation’s Euro 2025 already will be remembered as a success in the national soccer story, even if it is Spain advancing to a semifinal against France or Germany.

Yet Sundhage wants more facing the 2023 Women’s World Cup winner, which she expects will dominate possession of the ball.

“I would say this is the biggest ever” challenge, the 65-year-old coach said. “We’re going to play against the world champs, and on home soil. This is the moment.”

