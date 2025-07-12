ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — In a game of soccer or any sport, Wales always wants to beat England.

At the Women’s European Championship on Sunday, Wales can eliminate the defending champion English just with a draw in the final round of Group D games. Group leader France plays the third-placed Netherlands at the same time.

“As a Welsh woman, do you want to knock England out? Of course you do,” captain Angharad James said on Saturday. “It’s in our blood, it’s in our DNA.

“There’s no hiding behind the history of Wales versus England, whatever sport you are playing in. It’s a rivalry match.”

Wales, like all of England’s neighbors in the United Kingdom, takes extra satisfaction in those sporting victories, with its longest tradition being in men’s rugby.

It makes sense to Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson, a former Canada international player whose mother is Welsh.

“As a Canadian next to the U.S. I can understand big rivalries,” Wilkinson said. “This will only benefit the women’s game.”

France tops the group with six points, England and the Netherlands have three and Wales is on zero after back-to-back big losses.

Wales has never beaten England in 10 previous meetings and has only the longest of shots to finish second in the standings with a first victory on Sunday. Its more likely role is blocking England’s path to the quarterfinals.

England can rise above France and finish top, yet also could secure second place — and a quarterfinal against Sweden — with a win, draw or even a loss.

“My women,” Wales coach Wilkinson said, “get to show up and spoil the party and that’s a wonderful job to have.”

Welsh hearts and souls will be on display when its anthem is sung rousingly before kickoff in the stadium at St. Gallen, though England defender Alex Greenwood said her own team and fans should not be underestimated.

“If you want to speak about passion I think the English are very, very passionate people,” Greenwood said. “The atmosphere is going to be great and something we should all look forward to.”

