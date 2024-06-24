Euro heavyweights lead into Canada’s second Copa contest in full day of action Tuesday on TSN

The summer of soccer is in full swing with UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America well underway, and TSN has you covered with all of the action at both tournaments.

Tuesday will see the conclusion of play in both Group C and D at the Euros in what is shaping up to be a dramatic finish before the knockout rounds. Meanwhile at Copa America, Canada will look to earn their first-ever points in the competition, while a new chapter is written in a storied South-American rivalry.

UEFA Euro 2024

France vs. Poland

Ousmane Dembele and France will look to advance into the knockout rounds when they take take on Robert Lewandowski and Poland.

France, currently second place in Group D at 1-1-0, have gone unbeaten in their last eight group stage matches under manager Didier Deschamps. Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s status is still uncertain for the contest, as the 25-year-old continues to work his way back from a broken nose suffered in the team’s 1-0 over Austria.

Poland’s tournament will end at the conclusion of the match after losing to both the Netherlands and Austria to begin group stage play, but they will look to potentially play spoiler depending on the outcome of the other match in the group.

Netherlands vs. Austria

Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands face off against Marko Arnautovic and Austria to close out Group D play.

The Netherlands (1-1-0) hold the top spot in the group after two matches, but Austria sit just one point back of France for second place after defeating Poland 3-1 on Friday.

The Austrians have lost their last seven contests against the French, and have not defeated them in competitive play since World Cup qualifying in 1984. Ralf Rangnick’s side will look to turn the tide on Tuesday if they are to keep their UEFA Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Denmark vs. Serbia

Rasmus Hojlund’s Denmark take on Luka Jovic and Serbia, with both teams desperately needing a win if they are to finish second place in Group C.

After drawing their first two matches of the tournament against Slovenia and England, Denmark currently sit second place in the group, with a win seeing the Danes through to the knockout rounds Denmark has won each of their last four meetings against the Serbs, and will look to continue that trend for tomorrow’s match.

Serbia comes into Group C’s final match day at 0-1-1 and last in the section, but with an upset over Denmark they could jump all the way to second place if England can take the full three points against Slovenia.

England vs. Slovenia

Jude Bellingham and England will look to get back on track against Benjamin Sesko and Slovenia after a disappointing draw their last time out.

England are at the top of Group C with a win and a draw across their first two matches to open the tournament. They are in prime position to advance into the knockout stages if they can get a point in their final match of the group stages.

Slovenia have quietly become a tough test on the international stage, as they have not lost a match in each of their last eight times out. They had a win snatched from their grasp against the Serbs on Thursday after conceding an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Group C looks to be shaping up for a tense finish with all four teams still having a chance of advancing into the knockout rounds.

Canada vs. Peru

Captain Alphonso Davies leads Canada against Gianluca Lapadula and Peru in a crucial Group A match for both teams.

Jesse Marsch’s side played to a 2-0 loss against reigning World Cup winners Argentina in their first ever match at Copa America on Thursday. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was outstanding in the loss, keeping the Canadians in the match while being heavily out-chanced by the Argentines.

Canada desperately needs to earn points when they take on the Peruvians if they are to have a chance of advancing past the group stages.

Peru’s first match of the tournament finished in a draw against Chile, but they will look to earn the full three points against Canada with a matchup against Argentina waiting in the wings.

They have advanced past the group stage in each of their last 11 Copa America appearances, a trend they will have a good chance of continuing if they can defeat the Canadians on Tuesday night.

Chile vs. Argentina

Alexis Sanchez and Chile continue their Copa campaign against Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad.

The two South American countries have developed a rivalry over the last few Copa campaigns, as the Chileans have defeated Argentina in the tournament final twice over the last decade, with both matches being decided by penalty shoot-outs.

Chile will look to earn their first win of the tournament, while Argentina can book their tickets to the next round with a victory.