Despite the Dutch side controlling possession for much of the opening half, Netherlands and Poland enter the half time break tied 1-1 in their Group D match at UEFA Euro 2024.

Adam Buksa scored the opener for Poland in the 16th minute, and Cody Gakpo answered for Netherlands.

In the 30th minute, the Dutch attack, that was peppering Wojciech Szczesny with scoring attempts, finally broke through when Gakpo's shot from the edge of the crease took a deflection and sailed into the net for an equalizer at 1-1.

Poland mounted their first real attack in the 16th minute, as a deep pass necessitated a clear by the Dutch defence and a corner kick for Poland.

Piotr Zielinski fired a well-placed corner kick into the crease, and Buksa deposited the ball into the corner of the net with a header to give Poland the early lead.

Joey Veerman of Netherlands picked up the first yellow card of the game with an aggressive challenge in the 15th minute.

Netherlands were the controlling side in the opening 10 minutes of action, tallying three high-danger chances and dominating possession over Poland.