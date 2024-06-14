Turkiye vs. Georgia: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Turkiye and Georgia open Group F action on Tuesday at UEFA Euro 2024.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell did not pick Turkiye or Georgia to make it out of Group F.

Entering competition ranked 40th (Turkiye) and 75th (Georgia) in the FIFA World Ranking, the two sides will face an uphill battle trying to advance ahead of Portugal and Czechia.

Turkiye bowed out in the Group Stage in each of their past two tournament appearances, but made a surprise run that finished with a bronze medal in the 2008 European Championship.

That run included a classic quarter-final against Croatia that was sent to penalties by a Semih Senturk goal in the 122nd minute.

Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, a key player for Italian champion Inter Milan, and Arda Güler, a 19-year-old prodigy at Real Madrid are expected to fuel the Turkish attack if they're to surprise anyone in this tournament.

Georgia, on the other hand, are making their first appearance at the European Championship.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the star of the lineup, and is one year removed from earning MVP honours as a member of Napoli's title run in the Italian League.

Georgia won their only tune-up game in June - a 3-1 victory over Montenegro on June 9.

Portugal and Czechia clash in the other Group F match, which you can watch at 3:00 p.m. ET / Noon PT on TSN1/3/4.

