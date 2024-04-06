Everton ends 13-game winless run by beating Burnley

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton secured a first English Premier League win since December by beating 10-man Burnley 1-0, boosting its survival hopes and dealing a big blow to the struggling visitor on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s luck appears to have finally changed as his goal gave Sean Dyche’s team a first win in 14 league matches.

The striker, who ended his six-month wait for a goal with the equalizer at Newcastle in midweek, charged down Arijanet Muric’s clearance seconds before the end of the first half and saw the ball loop into an empty net.

Rejuvenated by goals in back-to-back matches for the first time since September, Calvert-Lewin appeared to shift up a gear and had a couple of more chances either side of Dara O’Shea’s straight red card for a lunge on Dwight McNeil.

One goal proved to be enough to prevent Everton tying its club record of 14 league matches without a win, dating to 1937.

The victory moved Everton up to 15th place but still only four points above the relegation zone, with third-to-last Luton beating Bournemouth on Saturday.

It was crucial timing, with the outcome of a second independent commission into profitability and sustainability breaches — for which Everton has already been docked six points after a first charge — expected next week.

Next-to-last Burnley has just one win in 15 games and was six points from safety.

