Ex-Matildas midfielder Heather Garriock to take over as Football Australia interim CEO

SYDNEY (AP) — Long-time Matildas midfielder Heather Garriock will take over as Football Australia’s interim chief executive officer after James Johnson resigned from the role on Thursday.

Garriock played 130 games for the women’s national team in a career spanning 15 years, including Olympic campaigns in 2000 and 2004 and World Cups in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Garriock, 42, joined the board of Football Australia in 2021 and was inducted into the sport's national Hall of Fame the following year for her work as a player, coach, media analyst and administrator.

During a five-year tenure, Johnson guided Football Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic and the co-hosting of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with New Zealand.

“As someone who is immensely passionate about Australian football, this decision has not come easy, but I believe the time is right to step down," Johnson said in a Football Australia statement that also confirmed Garriock's interim role as CEO.

Johnson's resume in soccer include spells working for the Australian players' union, the Asian Football Confederation, and world body FIFA in Zurich, working on regulatory issues including the transfer market. He then represented Manchester City's parent operation City Football Group in international soccer politics.

