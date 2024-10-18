Fledgling Northern Soccer League expected to announce first player signings soon

The Northern Super League will likely start rolling out player signing announcements next week but its full schedule isn't expected until early next year, according to co-founder Diana Matheson.

The former Canadian international said the fledgling six-team women's pro league, which is scheduled to kick off in April, is having to wait on others for the full schedule although an update on the start and end of the season plus transfer window information is expected soon.

"The reality is we share venues with other teams. We're either second, third or fourth tenant in some places," Matheson explained.

The new league has to wait for the CFL to sort out its schedule and broadcast information, so the full NSL schedule likely won't come out until late January or early February.

"It's a starting point. We'll get better," said Matheson,

In some cases, as in the PWHL, teams may also play several games outside their primary venue, which adds to the complexity.

Matheson said teams have already started signing players, with news to follow.

"Player announcements will just keep coming until February-March," she said. "We operate, as you know, in a global market. All the players out there are under contract right now so there'll probably be some incredible Canadian stories signed early that you'll start to learn about.

"And then the reality is the clubs actually get more leverage over players and agents the closer we get to the season so there'll be some patience of clubs to sign players too, to sign the strongest possible rosters across the league from Day 1, the kickoff in April. And then we're in market and we're competing against the rest of the world."

Matheson said there will be no requirement in the new league to play a certain number of young players, at least in its early stages. The 20- to 25-woman team rosters will be limited to seven internationals.

Matheson is headed to Spain next to help with the Canadian women's team.

Sixth-ranked Canada will be coached by committee for the Oct. 25 friendly with No. 3 Spain in Almendralejo, Spain. With coach Bev Priestman suspended for a year in the wake of the Olympic drone-spying scandal, the coaching will be handled by returning assistant coaches Andy Spence, Jen Herst and Neil Wood.

Katie Collar, head coach of Whitecap FC Girls Elite, will serve as interim technical assistant and Maryse Bard-Martel as interim performance analyst.

The 40-year-old Matheson, who won 206 caps for Canada in a senior career that stretched from 2003 to 2020, is serving in an interim team support role, "providing leadership and serving as a resource for both staff and players."

Matheson said it is likely a "one-off … as someone who has lived the program on the players' side."

But she said it was "an honour" to be part of the Canadian setup — and also a chance to answer any questions from players about the new league.

The NSL league will kick off with teams in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal. Ottawa and Halifax.

Matheson hopes veteran midfielder Desiree Scott, who is returning at the end of the NWSL season, can play a role with the new Canadian women's league — hopefully when her native Winnipeg joins the circuit.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024