HAMILTON - Mo Babouli scored twice as Forge FC defeated Halifax Wanderers 3-1in Telus Canadian Championship preliminary-round play Wednesday.

Forge also profited from a Halifax own goal. Thomas Meilleur-Giguère scored for Halifax.

Forge moves on to face CF Montreal in the two-legged quarterfinals in a familiar matchup.

Forge lost to Montreal in cup semifinals in 2021 and 2023. Montreal blanked Forge 3-0 in the 2022 quarterfinal while Forge beat Montreal 3-2 on aggregate in the 2024 quarterfinal.

In the final preliminary-round game Wednesday, League1 B.C. champion TSS Rovers played at Valour FC.

CF Montreal, Atletico Ottawa, Cavalry FC, York United and Vancouver FC have already won their preliminary-round games. The three-time defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps received a bye.

In other quarterfinals already set, it's Vancouver FC versus Cavalry FC, Atletico Ottawa versus York United and CF Montreal versus TSS Rovers or Valour FC.

Halifax and Forge played to a scoreless draw in Halifax in league play Saturday.

Halifax (3-0-2) currently sits second in the Canadian Premier League standings, two points above third-place Forge (2-0-3).

Forge had the better of the early action Wednesday and Choiniere missed a glorious chance in the 16th minute when, unmarked, he sent a shot just wide from close range.

The home side went ahead in the 22nd minute when captain Kyle Bekker, after a give and go with Tristan Borges, found Babouli in a crowded penalty box and the former Toronto FC man hammered a close-range shot past Halifax 'keeper Yuba-Rayane Yesli.

Forge added another four minutes late via a Kareem Sow own goal when the Halifax defender's attempted headed clearance of a Choiniere cross into the penalty box looped into the goal past a diving Yesli.

Halifax finally began to find its footing late in the half and came on strong.

An unmarked Meilleur-Giguère cut the lead in the 41st minute with a headed goal off a Giorgio Probo corner that had Forge goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat rooted to the spot. The set piece was triggered by a hard shot from Adam Pearlman that Koleilat pushed out of touch.

A minute later, Koleilat made an acrobatic save to push a long-range rocket from Sean Rea over the crossbar.

Both teams had five shots in the first half with Halifax holding a 3-2 edge in shots on target. The visitors had 55 per cent possession.

Yesli made a fine save in the 79th minute to stop a Bekker free kick.

Babouli added an insurance goal in the 91st minute, knocking home a Opoku Ampomah cross that just eluded a Halifax defender.

Forge made the cup final in the pandemic-delayed 2020 edition, losing to Toronto FC in a tournament reduced to a championship game.

Halifax has never made it past the quarterfinals and was upset in the first round last year by Ligue1 Quebec's CS St-Laurent in a penalty shootout.

Halifax, meanwhile, has never won in Hamilton in any competition

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025