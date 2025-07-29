WELLINGTON - Bev Priestman, who lost her job as Canada coach in the wake of the Paris Olympic drone-spying scandal, has been named coach of Wellington Phoenix FC women's team in New Zealand.

The two-year appointment coincides with the expiration of Priestman's one-year FIFA ban arising from the drone incident.

“We’re really pleased to be able to welcome Bev back to football,” Wellington chairman Rob Morrison said. "We all know she’s had a period of time away from the game, but we understand the circumstances and we’re really comfortable with this appointment."

Wellington finished ninth in Australia's 12-team A-League last season at 7-13-3.

"Bev is a world-class coach and a top person, and I have no doubt she will bring her winning mentality to the Wellington Phoenix,” Morrison said.

Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi were all handed one-year suspensions by FIFA in the wake of New Zealand's Olympic Committee filing a complaint with the International Olympic Committee's integrity unit, alleging drones were flown over a pair of pre-tournament practice sessions. All three are no longer with Canada Soccer.

The 39-year-old Priestman has ties to the Wellington club through her wife Emma Humphries, a former New Zealand international who is the club's academy director. Priestman also headed up coach development in Wellington some 16 years ago.

“I’m thrilled to have signed with the Wellington Phoenix,” said Priestman. “It’s a fantastic club with big ambitions, world-class facilities and a phenomenal fan base. I can’t wait to get to work, connect with everyone in the building and get to know our amazing fans.

“Coming back to New Zealand and seeing the Phoenix week in week out as the only professional women’s team has been amazing. We have a responsibility now to fly the flag for this country and try to do something special."

Priestman spent five years with Canada Soccer in a variety of coaching roles before returning in June 2018 to her native England, where she served as coach of England’s women’s under-18 side and assistant coach with the senior English women.

Priestman succeeded Kenneth Heiner-Moller as Canada women's coach in November 2020 and was a nominee for FIFA Women's Best Coach in 2021 and 2022.

In her first go-round with Canada Soccer, Priestman served as director of its developmental EXCEL program and had stints as coach of the under-15, under-17 and under-20 women's sides. She was also an assistant coach to John Herdman while he was in charge of the women's team.

Before that, she spent 4 1/2 years with New Zealand Football, serving as head of football development before leaving in June 2013 to join Herdman in Canada.

Stephen Conroy, executive chairman of the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), welcomed Priestman's appointment.

“Bev is a world-renowned national team head coach and Olympic champion, and her experience and expertise will be a huge boost for the up-and-coming squad at the Phoenix.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.