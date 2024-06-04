Pepe Reina has left Villarreal for a second time.

The 41-year-old Spain goalkeeper departs upon the expiration of his contract on June 30. Reina, a World Cup winner with La Roja in 2010, spent the past two seasons with the Yellow Submarine. He previously spent three seasons at the club from 2002 to 2005.

Despite playing 24 senior seasons, Reina says he is not retiring just yet.

"It's not easy to say goodbye to what has been, is and will always be my home," Reina said in a statement. "Now I need to find the place that will help me write the last chapter, feeling very prepared and motivated to do so."

Reina appeared in 11 matches for Villarreal this past season with only two coming in La Liga.

A product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Reina also previously spent time at Barca, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Milan, Aston Villa and Lazio. Reina won a Bundesliga title at Bayern, an FA Cup and League Cup with the Reds and a Coppa Italia at Napoli.

Internationally, Reina was capped 36 times by Spain and won two Euro crowns on top of the World Cup.