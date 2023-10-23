Less than a week after announcing an end to his playing career, former Toronto FC captain Michel Bradley has joined his father Bob Bradley as a volunteer coach at Norway's Stabaek Fotball.

Bob Bradley was fired as Toronto's head coach and supporting director in late June. He joined Stabaek for a second stint as head coach in early September.

Stabaek is currently battling to avoid relegation, sitting 14th in the 16-team Norwegian top tier.

Michael Bradley played his 308th and last game in Toronto colours on Saturday, a 2-0 loss to visiting Orlando City that marked an end to 10 seasons with TFC.

He announced plans to retire last Tuesday, saying coaching was his next career step.

"I'm really excited for the next chapter of my life and my career," the 36-year-old midfielder told reporters on the eve of Saturday's regular-season finale. "I know what I want to do. I'm excited by that.

"I'm motivated as can be to try to coach and to try to become the best possible coach that I can be, to coach at the highest level I can. I know just because you played doesn't guarantee you anything, just because you played at a good level doesn't mean that you're going to be a good coach. So you have to start to work at it. You have to be ready to start from the bottom again … You have to be ready to do everything it takes to now throw yourself into something like that."

Michael Bradley completed his UEFA B coaching licence during an injury layoff this season. He plans to work on his UEFA A licence next year.

Bob Bradley first joined Stabaek, which is based in the Oslo suburb of Baerum, in 2014 after being let go as manager of Egypt. He spent two seasons in charge, helping Stabaek qualify for the Europa League before leaving in November 2015 to take over France’s Le Havre.

He was fired as TFC’s head coach and sporting director June 26 with the team languishing in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference at 3-7-10. It had won just two of its last 17 matches (2-7-8) in all competitions.

The three-time MLS coach of the year took charge of Toronto in November 2021. His record with the club was 14-26-19.

Toronto appointed Terry Dunfield as interim coach before naming Canada coach John Herdman as Bob Bradley’s permanent replacement.

Toronto finished the season at 4-20-10, last in the MLS overall standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.