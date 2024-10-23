PORTLAND, Ore. — Canadian Karina LeBlanc has been named executive vice-president of strategic growth development for RAJ Sports, which owns the NWSL's Portland Thorns and the new Portland WNBA franchise.

RAJ Sports, the sports investment platform for the Bhathal family, telegraphed the move earlier this month when it announced that LeBlanc was stepping down as Thorns general manager at the end of the NWSL season to transition to a new role with the organization.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join RAJ Sports and to continue the mission of evolving women’s sports for the greater good of the Portland community,” LeBlanc said in a statement. “I look forward to connecting with fans, supporters, partners and local leaders in our community to share the collective impact of the Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA.”

The expansion WNBA team is set to begin play in Portland in 2026.

RAJ Sports also named Mike Whitehead as managing director. Whitehead previously held various positions in the NFL, NBA and MLS, including senior vice-president of finance for the Sacramento Kings and senior vice-president of team finance for the NBA.

LeBlanc, who helped Portland win the NWSL title in 2013 as a player, took part in five World Cups and two Olympics for Canada. The former goalkeeper retired in 2015 after making 110 international appearances and joined the Thorns' front office ahead of the 2022 season.

LeBlanc, who previously served as the CONCACAF's head of women’s football, is the first person in the National Women’s Soccer League to win the title as both a player and GM.

The Thorns have no shortage of Canadian content with the current roster featuring current and former Canada captains Jessie Fleming and Christine Sinclair, who is retiring at the end of the season.

The team is led by Rob Gale, a former Canadian youth and Valour FC coach. His coaching staff includes Stephen Hart, a former Canada and HFX Wanderers head coach.

The Bhathal family has also invested in the NBA's Sacramento Kings, the NBA G-League's Stockton Kings and minor-league baseball's Sacramento RiverCats.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024