Doneil Henry is hanging up his cleats.

The former Toronto FC and Canada defender announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 31.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Henry joined the TFC Academy in 2008 and made his debut first team appearance in 2010, becoming the first homegrown player to do so.

Henry would go to make 70 Major League Soccer appearances across five seasons for the Reds before joining West Ham in 2015 for an undisclosed amount. Henry's lone appearance with Hammers would come during a 2015 Europa League qualifier. He would join Blackburn Rovers on loan for two seasons before a loan spell at Danish side AC Horsens. The loan would be cut short after incurring an ACL tear in the fall of 2016. After his return to West Ham, Henry's deal was cancelled by mutual consent.

He would return to MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018, spending two seasons at the club and making 39 league appearances.

After two seasons with Korean side Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Henry once again came back to MLS in 2022, splitting the season between Los Angeles FC and a return to TFC.

He finished his playing career in 2023. Following his release from Minnesota United, Henry signed for Canadian Premier League side Halifax Wanderers.

Internationally, Henry was capped 44 times by Canada. He was selected for the CanMNT entry at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but picked up an injury in a friendly with Bahrain weeks before the tournament and was ruled out.

Last month, Henry was named head coach of League 1 Ontario side Simcoe County Rovers, a club in which he co-owns with former Canada teammates Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson and the CanWNT's Janine Beckie.