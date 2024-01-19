Former United States Women's National Team midfielder Samantha Mewis has announced her retirement from professional soccer.

Mewis' career had been hampered by injury the last few years and had major knee surgery in January 2023 but could not return to play.

The 31-year-old was a key player in the USWNT winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, playing in six of the seven matches while starting in five, recording two goals and three assists. She had the assist on Rose Lavelle's game-clinching goal in the final against the Netherlands.

“Unfortunately, my knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires,” said Mewis. “Though this isn't what I wanted, this is the only path forward for me. I want to thank everyone who has been on my team throughout this journey. Soccer has put so many wonderful things in my life, but the most wonderful thing has been the people. To all my family, friends, teammates, and fans, I truly feel that we did this together and I’m extremely grateful.”

In total, the Hanson, Mass., natives finishes with 83 caps for the national team with 24 goals. She also helped the Americans win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

In 2020, Mewis was voted the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, making her one of just 20 women to win the award.

During her time with Manchester City, Mewis scored in the 2020 FA Cup Final win over Everton, joinin Lavelle, a teammate on that 2020 Man City side; Carli Lloyd and USNMT's Christian Pulisic as the only Americans to win the FA Cup.

In the National Women's Soccer League, Mewis won three league titles, one with the Western New York Flash and two with the North Carolina Courage. In the NCAA, she helped lead UCLA to its first national title.