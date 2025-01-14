Desiree Scott, a four-time Olympian and three-time medalist, has signed with Ottawa Rapid FC of the Northern Super League, the team announced on Tuesday.

Scott played 10 seasons in the National Women’s Soccer League and was captain of the Kansas City Current.

She announced her retirement at the end of the last NWSL season.

“With her wealth of experience, exceptional leadership, and extraordinary on-field abilities, Desiree embodies the qualities that will elevate us both on and off the field,” Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director Kristina Kiss said in a release. “Her ability to read the game and guide her teammates is a rare and invaluable asset, and we’re confident that her presence will inspire our players to reach new heights. We are excited to see the positive impact she will undoubtedly have, both as a leader and as a cornerstone of our midfield."

The 37-year-old made 187 appearances for the Canadian national women’s soccer team and participated in four Olympic Games, winning the gold in 2020 and a pair of bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

“Having professional soccer come to Canada - the country I’ve been so fortunate to represent for so many years - is something we've all been fighting and waiting for. It’s incredibly exciting to be part of this league and to join Ottawa in its inaugural season,” Scott said in a release. “My goal is to continue growing the game, inspiring those around me, and helping to build this league alongside incredible teammates and friends like Diana Matheson, Steph Labbé, and Christine Sinclair. We’ve long talked about the need for a professional league for Canadian athletes, and seeing it come to life is truly a dream come true.”

Scott is the seventh member of Ottawa Rapid FC to be announced by the team following Miranda Smith, Liv Scott, Emily Amano, Florence Belzile, Melanie Forbes, and Julia Benati.