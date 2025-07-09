ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Clara Mateo was involved in three goals as France closed in on the Women’s European Championship quarterfinal places with a 4-1 win over Wales on Wednesday.

The Paris FC forward opened the scoring, forced a penalty that Kadidiatou Diani converted, and then set up Amel Majri for the third goal. France captain Grace Geyoro sealed the result in the 63rd when Wales goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel was unable to stop Diani’s cross.

France tops Group D with six points, three more than England and the Netherlands, while Wales remained bottom with zero points after two games on its tournament debut.

England revived its title defense following its opening loss to France by beating the Netherlands 4-0 earlier Wednesday.

France will definitely win the group if it avoids defeat against the Dutch on Sunday, when England plays Wales in their final group match.

___

