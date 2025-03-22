PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has a minor calf injury and is doubtful to face Croatia in the return leg of the Nations League quarterfinals on Sunday.

Rabiot came off midway through the second half on Thursday in Split, where Les Bleus lost 2-0.

“Rabiot has a calf problem and will not train this (Saturday) evening,” Deschamps said at a pre-match news conference. “It looks complicated for tomorrow.”

France won the Nations League in 2021 but lost to Croatia 1-0 at home the following year.

Before Sunday's game, France will pay tribute to all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud, who retired from the national team last year after scoring 57 goals in 137 matches.

Thierry Henry is second with 51 followed by Kylian Mbappé on 48. Mbappé missed chances to score in Split. ___

